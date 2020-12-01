Lozi sacred grave under threat

VIOLET MENGO, Mongu

MAKONO village, which lies on the western banks of the Zambezi River, near Nangulwe Island in Mongu, is not just an ordinary village.

The village houses the burial site of the Lozi people’s first ruler and Queen Mbuyawamwambwa. It, therefore, signifies the identity of the people of Barotse land and the most sacred village in the Barotse flood plains.

In other words, Makono village is the pride of the Lozi royal establishment as it is the source of the Lozi kingship.

“More than 400 years ago, we had a queen, our first monarch, Queen Mbuyawamwabwa. When she passed on; she was put to rest on the island of Makono,” Mukela Manyando, the Ngambela at the Lozi Kuta, told journalists recently in Kalabo.

Queen Mbuyawamwambwa was the founder and first ruler of the Barotse Royal Establishment before she abdicated the throne in favour of her son, Mboo Muyunda, who became the kingdom’s first male ruler.

It was Mboo Muyunda who first used the title of Litunga, meaning king of the land. Mbuyawamwambwa’s burial site can easily be accessed from Nangulwe Island. This island has a good sandy beach and is a breeding ground for some birds.

The Makono village is estimated to be around 500 years old. This is the estimated time the Lozi people migrated to the Barotse plains