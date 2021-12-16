Low supply of US dollars putting pressure on Kwacha

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

LOW supply of the United States (US) dollars has continued putting pressure on the Kwacha, which has depreciated to trade above K16.00 per dollar from the level of K15.00 recorded last Thursday. In its daily treasury newsletter, Absa Bank Zambia Plc states that the local currency traded on the back foot against the US dollar on Tuesday, mainly due to sustained demand from large corporates with very little supply seen to help reduce the pressure on the Kwacha. “At market opening, commercial banks in Lusaka traded at K16.25 and K16.30 and weakened gradually during the session to close at K16.27 and K16.32 levels on the bid and offer, respectively. “In the near term, the local currency is anticipated to trade fairly and steady,” Absa Bank stated.

And Zanaco Plc states that Tuesday’s trading session saw the local currency lick its wounds as corporate dollar demand picked up while supply of the hard currency dwindled. “From an opening level of K16.23 and K16.28 per dollar, the Kwacha closed trading weaker at K16.30 and K16.35 per dollar on the bid and offer respectively.

“With the prevailing conditions, we expect the local currency to continue CLICK TO READ MORE