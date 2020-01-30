Business

Low soya beans production may trigger price hike

January 30, 2020
KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
LOW soya beans production last season has contributed to supply challenges on the market with an analyst projecting that the price, which is currently at about US$460 per tonne, could increase.
Briefcase Trader commodity analyst Nkandu Mwenge said in an interview yesterday that despite increased cultivating areas, coupled with a rise in the number of small-scale farmers growing soyabeans, production levels went down due to poor rainfall.
This has resulted in low supply on the market.
Soya beans production during the 2018-19 season reduced to 281,389 tonnes from 302,720 tonnes recorded in the 2017-18 season CLICK TO READ MORE

