‘Low maize yield will not affect food security’

KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

THE drop in this year’s maize production of about 1.3 million tonnes will not negatively impact the country’s food security, says the Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI).

IAPRI outreach director Ballard Zulu said in the 2017/2018 agricultural season, Zambia is expected to record a reduction in maize production from 3,606,549 tonnes in the previous season to 2,394,907 tonnes.

Mr Zulu said in a statement the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has a carryover stock of 844,244 tonnes in the reserves from the previous season to compensate for this year’s loss in production.

"This shows a drop of 34 percent and 20 percent below the previous season and