‘Love Triangle’ set to premiere

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

A MOVIE titled Love Triangle, written and produced by Davies Sangwa is set to premiere on November 1 at Ster Kinekor in Lusaka with Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, himself a stage actor in his younger days, as the guest of honour.

The one hour 30 minutes long movie, which features Emily Namukolo, Lusungu Mbao, Allan Chitomfwa and Siziyo Dube, tells the story of a hardworking man who finds himself in a love affair with another woman because of the marital issues he is going through with his wife at home.