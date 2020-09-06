Love Triangle Explodes

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

A PASTOR has disowned a fourmonth- old child he is alleged to have sired with the wife of his church member.

Joyful Assembly Pentecostal church reverend Douglas Mulongoti, 58, who allegedly had an adulterous affair with a married congregant, has since been suspended from pastoral work for 18 months.

Both pastor Mulongoti and the husband of the woman he is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with Omed Musonda, have ditched the woman.

However, pastor Mulongoti, who initially denied ever being in a sexual relationship with Ruth Musonda, said he will only start supporting the child after DNA is conducted to ascertain if he is indeed the father of the child.

“First, I want to confirm through DNA test that the child is mine that is when I will take responsibility. I

cannot start supporting a child whose paternity I am not sure of,” pastor Mulongoti said.

Ruth, 23, confessed in court recently that she had sex with pastor Mulongoti for a period of 10 months, which resulted in the birth of a child. CLICK TO READ MORE