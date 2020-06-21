Love shaped after accident

HOW WE MET with KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

SUZYO Muzuri and Diniwe Bowa will never forget June 6, 2015. This is the day when they made headlines by tying the knot in a hospital ward at University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

Suzyo had been admitted to Ward G11 at the hospital after being involved in a car accident two weeks before their wedding day. His right leg was amputated as a result.

When pictures of the couple emerged – Diniwe in her wedding dress and Suzyo lying in his hospital bed – it caused a social media buzz.

Many people described the event as a true definition of genuine love.

To Suzyo and Diniwe, the ceremony was an emotional occasion especially that they had earlier defied a doctor’s advice against them wedding in hospital.

Some family members had also opposed the decision by the couple to go ahead with the wedding.

Suzyo says he did not want to postpone the wedding because he “did not want the devil to win.”

Five years down the line, the couple has come out to relive their experiences, saying they are still glad they made that decision to wed. God has blessed them with two daughters.

“Obviously that was not how we had planned to wed. However, our plans are not God’s plans. But I would not have done it any other way. He’s my best friend. I would marry him a thousand times. That accident brought us closer for me,” Diniwe says.

For Diniwe, sticking by her fiance’s bedside and nursing him was a no-brainer. It came naturally, she says.

She wanted him to be well and get back on his feet. Before the accident, Diniwe and Suzyo had made