CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A MAN narrated in the Mansa Local Court that he was fired from his job because his wife cast a spell on him to do nothing but think about her all day.

Emmanuel Sonkoto, 35, said he found a black powdered charm in his wife's handbag before he married her and since then, his heart has never been at ease whenever she is not around.