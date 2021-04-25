Love found at bus station

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

“THE success of every marriage lies in the ability by the couple to handle challenges. This is why at 40 I still ask God to give me wisdom on how to deal with any challenge that may come my way in marriage.”

These were the words of Masuzyo Chione when talking about his seven year-old marriage to his wife, Nelly Mwape.

Masuzyo is determined to be the best husband to his wife and best father to their child.

For him, turning 40 means building on his marriage so that it is better than it has been in the previous years.

Masuzyo met Nelly in 2013 at a time he says he was not expecting to settle down or thinking of settling down.

The two met on a sunny day at a bus station in Ndola when Masuzyo was on his way to Itawa, where he lived, while Nelly was coming from Chililabombwe visiting her relatives in Ndola.

“We started chatting at the station and exchanged numbers. After that we started communicating and I immediately knew I wanted to take our friendship to the next level despite the distance,” Masuzyo said.

Fortunately for him, later he was transferred to go and work in Chililabombwe a week after they met.

Before long he approached Nelly for a relationship but she was not as excited as he thought she would be because she thought he was not serious.

"She really gave me a hard time. I tried everything to convince her that she was the one but