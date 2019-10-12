Love affair with the Winas

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

ON AUGUST 1, 2014, Sandy Clark launched her charity Dignity Zambia in Australia to commence raising funds for disadvantaged women and children in need of support in Zambia.

Sandy’s vision was to develop a very personal charity, working with volunteers – so no salary for her or others, and no office rental costs.

Sandy would protect and keep close control of the funds herself to ensure they were safe and appropriately applied. She would choose funding projects herself or in liaison with Vice-President Inonge Wina who at the time of the launch of Dignity Zambia was Minister of Gender.

Dignity Zambia's constitution was drawn up pro bono by a sponsoring legal firm to provide strict rules by which the charity would operate.