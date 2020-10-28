Lottie Mwale’s name engraved at East Park Mall

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IN April 1977, Lottie Mwale turned professional under Scorpio Promotions. Not only that, he turned down a five-year contract in the United States saying he wanted to fight for the Commonwealth and African titles and something bigger.

He had hoped to move from middleweight to heavyweight division.

The Wusakile-born, who had flirted with football at first, had been tipped for bigger things even before he captured the national light heavyweight title after beating Julius Luipa at Woodlands Stadium on May 9, 1977.

With his record of 44-9, 34 KO’s, some of his memorable fights include a win over undefeated British middleweight prospect Tony Sibson in his seventh professional fight before a shocked audience at the De Montford Hall in Leicester, England.

Another one was against Gary Summerhays, who he stopped in the fifth round to claim the Commonwealth light heavyweight title in Lusaka.

While he lost the fight for the WBC world light heavyweight championship against Matthew Saad Muhammad in San Diego, California, and the WBA world light heavyweight title against Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, there were a lot of memorable wins.

His loss to Michael Chilambe for the Zambia light heavyweight title is