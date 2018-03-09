Loss hurts Zesco

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

SKIPPER Jacob Banda has described Zesco United’s first home defeat in continental football as painful.

Zesco on Wednesday lost 1-0 to Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast in the CAF Champions League first round first leg to end their unbeaten home run which had stood since 2006.

Banda said in an interview in Ndola that Zesco will beat Asec in the return leg and qualify for the group stage.