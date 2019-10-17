Lord, heal our nation

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

LISTENING to radio stations lately, nothing points to Zambia being a Christian nation. Instead, discourse on violence in the aftermath of the Kaoma chairperson by-election has dominated the airwaves.

Representatives of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and the major opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), civil society, including concerned members of the public, have been debating over the violence.

The parading of the coffin of UPND member Lawrence Banda in the central business district last Friday has further heightened the tension.

All this is happening at a time when the country is preparing for the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation tomorrow.

Instead of violence dominating the airwaves, we needed to have men and women of God rallying the country towards the altar.