Looking back at showbiz in 2019

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

THE Weekend Mail continues to bring out some of the major stories that were reported on its pages last year. In this particular instalment, the Weekend Mail takes you through some of the stories reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Shakarongo, Ras Tammuz honoured

Mellow Moods, which is located in Lusaka’s Kamwala South and has been a rallying venue for most reggae artists, on New Year’s Eve honoured, among others, Brian Shakarongo and Ras Tammuz for their contribution towards the growth of reggae music in the country.

Mellow Moods had been celebrating the listing of reggae music as a global cultural treasure by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and to do so, it held what it was calling Mellow Fest 2018 over the Christmas and New Year period.