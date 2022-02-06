Looking back at Kabwata poll

JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

GOING into the Kabwata constituency by-election, all eyes were set on two rival political parties, the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and the former ruling party, Patriotic Front (PF). Results at the end of the election that saw UPND’s Andrew Tayengwa amass 13,574 to beat Clement Tembo of PF, who got 11,192, confirms the ‘two-horse’ battle. Compared to last August’s results when UPND won with 38,665 votes against PF’s 31,675, the close contention repeated itself in this poll. The difference in all aspects remain that, while last elections recorded 70 percent turnout, the recent poll recorded only 25 percent. The overwhelming turnout in the last poll is ascribed to the voting day being declared a holiday and that it was a general election. Analysts attribute this year’s apathy to the fact that voting was once postponed, hence dampening the electorate’s desire to vote. Among other factors that led UPND to scoop the by-election was that, as a ruling party, it was tolerant of other opposition parties as opposed to intimidating them. Most voters attributed the peaceful political environment to the UPND, a recognition that compelled them to vote for their candidate as a way of validating the party. One of the losing candidates knows when to give credit where it is due, and has, therefore, paid glowing tribute to the UPND government for an enabling political environment. Chilufya Tayali, who was Economic and Equity Party candidate, said unlike the previous PF regime that intimidated the opposition, the UPND has proved magnanimous. “We need to give credit where it is due. The new dawn government has proved to be more tolerant to other political parties, unlike in the past when PF intimidated opponents,” he said. Sharing his campaign experience in the run-up to the by-election, Mr Tayali said it was reassuring to interact with the electorate without fear of being attacked. “For the first time I witnessed campaigns without cadres and cabinet ministers from the ruling party throwing their weight everywhere,” he said.

Coming from the culture where loose money meant to bribe the electorate circulated in an election, Mr Tayali said the atmosphere in Kabwata was friendly. He said it was calming to meet and interact with senior members of the ruling UPND in a friendly atmosphere even when they were competing. It was not only Mr Tayali who made that observation because 72-year-old Tarnacio Zulu, who has lived in Kabwata for five decades, said it was the first time he was witnessing a violence-free election. “I have lived in Kabwata long. I came here when I was a young boy. I have witnessed elections from the First Republic but I can testify that this is the first time people have campaigned and voted peacefully,” Mr Zulu said.

Against that background, one can safely say that because Kabwata residents, like other Zambians, subscribe to peace, they voted for UPND as an affirmation of its good leadership. Cornelius Mweetwa, who is UPND spokesperson, said apart from voting for change in the last elections, his government has in the last few months given confidence for Kabwata and won their support. He said much as his party had previously found a way of reaching to the electorate without holding public rallies, their performance after taking up power was another campaign strategy. "Even without public rallies, people of Kabwata had seen how the UPND government brought order