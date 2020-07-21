Look inwards, ZDA urges local enterprises

KALONDE NYATI, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

THE Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) says the low foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows is an opportunity for local enterprises to develop and ensure economic sustainability.

ZDA chairperson Fisho Mwale said in an interview recently that there is need to look inward in the wake of low FDI, which has been affected by the coronavirus affecting Zambia and the rest of the world.

Mr Mwale said COVID-19 offers an opportunity to explore various sectors of the economy.

“There has been no traffic between countries. There is stagnation in terms of new business. But no-one owes Zambia a favour, so we have to aggressively focus on critical areas that will ensure economic stability and it is Zambians that should take the lead,” he said.

Mr Mwale said Zambia is endowed with various natural resources which local investors can take advantage of