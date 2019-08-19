‘Look beyond maize to ensure food security’

MARGARET CHISANGA, Lusaka

STAKEHOLDERS will need to look towards diversification in production of locally grown crops to ensure food security.

HIVOS Zambia says a recent study indicates that Zambia’s food system is not delivering enough affordable nutritious food for most of the populace with maize dependency greatly contributing to problems of poverty, malnutrition, vulnerability to drought, pests and diseases. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/