Locusts fight continues

NANCY SIAME, Parliament

THE red migratory locusts spotted in the southern and western parts of the country are yet to be eliminated because they are not domiciled in one place, Parliament has heard.

Vice-President Inonge Wina says despite Government not fully eradicating the pests, it has made steady progress.

Mrs Wina said this during the Vice-President’s question time on Friday.

She was responding to Mongu Central Member of Parliament (MP) Mwilola Imakando (UPND) on progress achieved to eradicate the locusts.

“Unfortunately, the control of red locusts can be tedious because they are flying insects and not domiciled, and CLICK TO READ MORE