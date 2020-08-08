Lockdown deadlier

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will not lock down the country in view of the increased cases of COVID-19 cases and deaths because it can have serious effects on the economy.

President Edgar Lungu says the coronavirus pandemic has continued to pose a serious challenge to the country’s development path because it has exerted unexpected pressure on a number of sectors of the economy and the national treasury.

The head of State was speaking at State House yesterday when he received a quarterly progress report from members of the economic diversification and job creation cluster.

Members of the cluster are ministers of Tourism Ronald Chitotela, Agriculture Michael Katambo, and Mines Richard Musukwa.