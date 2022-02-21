Local vegetables flood chain stores

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has achieved import substitution in vegetables with increased number of local stocks in multinational chain stores.

Some of the vegetables which the country has stopped importing are sweet corn, red cabbage, cocktail tomatoes, groundnuts, English cucumber, garlic, ginger, pineapples, okra and celery, among others.

A survey conducted in the capital city, Lusaka, by the Business Mail recently found most shelves stocked with local produce.

At Food Lover’s at Levy Mall, mushrooms, pumpkin leaves, cabbage, carrots, sweet potato leaves, cassava leaves, Chinese cabbage, broccoli, mixed pepper and cucumbers, among others, were displayed on shelves.

Fresh produce supervisor Isaac Daka said in an interview that there is increased participation of local farmers in the agri-business supply chain.

Mr Daka said Zambian farmers are able to cultivate most of the vegetables that were being imported from South Africa.

"Our farmers are now able to grow the mixed pepper, cocktail tomatoes, red cabbage and