KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is working on minimising externalisation of money through affording local transporters to fully participate in the transport and logistics chains.

With the proposed statutory instrument (SI), companies will be compelled to transport a minimum of 50 percent of import and export cargo using local haulage firms, and allocate 100 percent of internal cargo to local transporters.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/