Local transporters get 50%

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

IN fulfilling his promise, transportation of 50 percent of heavy and bulk cargo imported or generated within the country is now a legal preserve of local transporters following the signing of a Statutory Instrument (SI) by President Edgar Lungu.

The SI has actualised the Citizens’ Economic Empowerment programme in the transportation of heavy and bulk commodities by road.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya said the SI is expected to be fully implemented in the next 30 days.

“I am in receipt of the SI signed by President Lungu. Let me take this opportunity to thank the President for bringing his promise to the finish line,” Mr Kafwaya said.

The minister emphasised that this new deal is not related to last month’s protest by fuel tanker drivers which resulted in an artificial shortage of CLICK TO READ MORE