Local onions, potatoes flood markets

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

WHILE debate on the merits or demerits of a ban on the importation of onions continues, a survey conducted in trading places indicates that local producers have been walking to the banks all smiles.

Locally produced onions and potatoes have flooded multi-national chain stores and other trading places following the ban on the importation of the two commodities by the Government.

Government has temporarily suspended the importation of onions and potatoes following uproar from local farmers that they did not have a market for their produce.

Zambia imports onions and potatoes from South Africa and Tanzania, which traders claim are of good quality and have a long shelf life.

According to the Cross-Border Network of Zambia, about 500 trucks of onions are ferried into the country per annum while the figures for potatoes are unknown.

But a survey conducted by the Daily Mail in trading places