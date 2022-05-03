Local govt commission acts to revamp councils

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

IN PURSUIT of improved efficiency and effectiveness in local authorities countrywide, all town clerks and council secretaries have been reshuffled by Local Government Service Commission. Commission chairperson Ackson Sejani confirmed the transfer of all council chief executive officers in an interview yesterday. Mr Sejani said all local authority chief executive officers have been moved around so that every council, including the newly created ones, can have skilled manpower to improve their operations. None of the council chief executive officers has been fired but they have just been reshuffled because some of them have been at the same station for a long time, hence compromising efficiency in service delivery. Mr Sejani said as a result of being at same stations for many years, some town clerks and council secretaries have become too familiar with their working environments. Others have been relocated on medical grounds to enable them to stay closer to better health facilities where they will easily access medical services. “This is a new government, so it is CLICK TO READ MORE