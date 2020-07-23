Local firm talks cassava, avocado processing plants

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

TIYE Social Business Enterprises deputy chief executive officer Julie Chewe says there is need to establish processing factories for cassava and hass avocado in a bid to promote value addition and job creation.

The hass avocado is a category with a dark-green colour and a bumpy skin.

Ms Chewe said her organisation is considering setting up a cassava processing factory which is expected to create market linkages for 1,000 small-scale farmers across the country.

She said in an interview on Tuesday that the organisation will set up outgrower schemes where farmers will be trained on how to grow quality cassava and