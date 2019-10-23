Local farmers set to benefit from Afreximbank cotton initiative

CYNTHIA MWALE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA stands to benefit from the cotton initiative aimed at speeding up the development of the sub-sector in Africa.

This will help in realising Government’s agenda of crop diversification, especially in the wake of climate change.

In a statement issued by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the bank announced that it is developing an African cotton initiative (AFRICOTIN) to help to catalyse the African cotton sector.