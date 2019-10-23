CYNTHIA MWALE, Lusaka
ZAMBIA stands to benefit from the cotton initiative aimed at speeding up the development of the sub-sector in Africa.
This will help in realising Government’s agenda of crop diversification, especially in the wake of climate change.
In a statement issued by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the bank announced that it is developing an African cotton initiative (AFRICOTIN) to help to catalyse the African cotton sector. CLICK TO READ MORE
Local farmers set to benefit from Afreximbank cotton initiative
