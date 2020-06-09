Local engineers must show up

ANALYSIS: EMELDA MUSONDA

THE call by President Edgar Lungu for local engineers to take their profession seriously and contribute to the development of the country is spot on.

President Lungu said it is regrettable that local engineers do not seem to take their profession seriously.

“I think let’s take this profession seriously, the way the pastor takes his calling seriously, the way the doctor takes his calling seriously, the way the lawyer takes his profession seriously, so should engineers. Not the usual desk-bound engineers,” he said.

The head of State is particularly not happy that the water bulk supply project at Iolanda water tank in Kafue has taken so long to be completed.

“This project is long overdue because engineers don’t want to be equal to the task. The people who planned this overlooked the aspect of energy and that has contributed to the delays,” he said.

It is estimated that US$1.8 million is needed to address the energy aspect of the project.

It is sad that in our country engineers seem to have comfortably taken the back seat when their role is critical to national development.

As rightly pointed out by President Lungu, it seems as though most engineers have no passion in their field and therefore lack the commitment required.

Engineers have forgotten that their role is to lead innovation and development. Looking around, it’s difficult to pinpoint the innovations by local engineers.

Five decades after independence we still depend on foreign engineers for construction of infrastructure, among others.

Even in cases where local engineers are expected to monitor and certify works, they have failed lamentably.

During the past few years we have experienced massive damage to infrastructure such as bridges, schools and houses, among others.

This only points to the weakness in the engineering function of the country.

Philip Greenish, chief executive officer of the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) in the US, said, “Most of the major issues that face the country and the world, such as climate change, water availability and energy security, need engineers to fix them.”

Engineers need to realise that theirs is not a supportive but a pioneering role. Their role requires mostly paving way for development where there is none. Engineers deal with the creation, improvement, and protection of the environment, providing facilities for living, industry and transportation, including large buildings, roads, bridges, canals, railroad lines, airports, water-supply systems, dams, irrigation, harbours, docks, aqueducts, tunnels, and other engineered constructions within a given region which produces high economic values. Needless to say, engineering holds a pivotal role to national development, and developed countries can attest to this fact.

Dubai is one example of how engineering can help build the country. The huge investment in engineering in Dubai has turned it into a must-go area for luxurious lovers.

Through quality infrastructure and modern-day technology many developed countries balance and sustain their economy with returns from their institutions and colleges

In developed countries, production of goods has also been multiplied with less human effort, low cost, and improved qualities.

Similarly, due to rapid growth in ICT and telecommunications, doors of opportunities have been opened and, in turn, economies boosted.

This is what is expected of local engineers. Engineers should not be confined to offices. They should get out to do the real work.

It is not true that the country does not have capable engineers who can design, create, explore, and innovate, but there is need to reawaken that potential that has been lying idle. To do so, engineers need to move from the comfort zone and explore the uncharted waters. It should not be normal for us to adopt what has been invented, created or indeed designed by foreign engineers.

Local engineers, too, if they took their profession seriously, as advised by President Lungu, would achieve many great things.

As a country we need to aim at becoming self-reliant to the extent that a complete project can be handled locally without foreign hands.

There should come a time when our local engineers will lead in designing quality infrastructure and other countries emulate.

This is what will put Zambian engineers on the international market.

This, however, calls for hard work and sacrifice. Engineers must show up, there’s work to be done.

The author is Zambia Daily Mail editorials editor.