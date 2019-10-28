Local business set to benefit from mines

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT has started the process of formulating a statutory instrument (SI) which will compel mining houses in Zambia to give business to local suppliers and contractors.

The mine suppliers and contractors have been calling on Government to come up with legislation to regulate the business environment in the mining sector.

The local companies allege that they are not benefiting from the mines in terms of being given business contracts.

Currently, Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) has differed in opinion with local companies on the contract optimisation business model that READ MORE