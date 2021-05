PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

Lusaka City Council director of public health Christopher Mtonga says the council spent about K50,000 in burying 46 unclaimed bodies in the first quarter of this year.

Mr Mtonga said of the unclaimed bodies, 43 were male and three female.

Lusaka Town Clerk Alex Mwansa recently said the local authority spent about K360,000 to bury 5,265 unclaimed bodies between January and December last year.

The number of unclaimed bodies recorded last year quadrupled compared to 2018 when the local authority put to rest 1,000 people.

Mr Mwansa said on average, the local authority buries 50 unclaimed bodies in a week and 450 monthly.

And Mr Mtonga said the bodies include those that were picked in communities and sick people who were abandoned by their relatives in health facilities.

Others were unidentified accident victims.

"The expenses we incurred included buying body bags, soap, examination and heavyduty gloves, fuel, disinfectant and allowances for members of staff who undertook the process.