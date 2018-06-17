‘Lobola will come when she sobers up’

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A MAN of Kwacha township in Kitwe caused murmurs in the Buchi Local Court when he said he has been unable to pay bride price for a woman he has been living with for the past 11 years because she has not been willing to change her attitude of drinking beer.Steven Kaunda was narrating in a case in which Moses Phiri, 54, sued him to pay bride price for his daughter (Charity) whom he has three children with.

Kaunda told the court that he started having an affair with Charity in 2007 after they met a bar.