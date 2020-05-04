Loan payment relief for Absa clients

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ABSA Bank Zambia Plc has announced a three-month loan payment relief as a way of helping bring possibilities to life of customers in the wake of the coronavirus.

Managing director Mizinga Melu said with the financial well-being of some individual customers and businesses being adversely affected by the COVID-19, it is necessary for financial institutions to provide relief to cushion the impact.

Mrs Melu said the bank has tailored solutions for corporate and business banking clients, waived additional administration fees, among other measures