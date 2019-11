NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

LOAD-SHEDDING is expected to reduce by two hours this week following the importation of 300 megawatts (MW) from Eskom of South Africa, Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has said.

Government on Thursday last week paid an additional US$15.4 million for the importation of power from Eskom of South Africa, bringing the total payment made so far to US$27 million.

US$11.6 million was paid two weeks ago.