Load-shedding hits industries hard

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

REGULAR and sufficient power supply is a critical determinant to boost the output of productive sectors in any economy.

Sectors such as manufacturing, mining, agriculture and telecommunication depend on electricity for their operations.

With Zambia experiencing between 14 to 16 hours of load-shedding on a daily basis, the country’s economic growth faces threats as vital growth sectors have been affected.

This scenario has unsettled Government, stakeholders and the public, prompting the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) to request Zesco Limited to come up with a consistent load-shedding schedule for its members to avoid the deteriorating of the industry