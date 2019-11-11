Load-shedding dims winter maize project

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA risks losing out on 120,000 metric tonnes of early maize production intended to boost national food security due to increased power outages.

Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, engaged farmers to grow early maize to boost the country’s stocks and to cover the national requirement before the rain-fed harvest.

Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Jervis Zimba said farmers responded positively to the appeal by Government to cultivate early maize to grow a contingent crop to ensure food security CLICK TO READ MORE