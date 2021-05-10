Load-shedding back briefly

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZESCO will today start stage one of its temporary load management during peak hours for 15 days.

This is to enable the company to do emergency maintenance works on two generating units at Kafue Gorge Upper and Kariba North Bank power stations.

Zesco senior corporate affairs manager John Kunda said in a statement yesterday that the maintenance works will lead to loss of about 160 megawatts of generation capacity.

"The first stage of load management will start on Monday (today) from 17:00 to 21:00 hours, and will run for 15 days