load-shedding affecting water supply

NANCY SIAME, MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Lusaka

MINISTER of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Jonas Chanda has directed all the 11 commercial water utilities countrywide to engage Zesco so that they can be given dedicated power lines at water treatment plants which are not subjected to load-shedding.

Mr Chanda said load-shedding at water treatment plants has been affecting the pumping of water to residents countrywide.

Dr Chanda was speaking when he toured Chimwemwe Township in Chipata where residents complained about water shortages and sewerage challenges.

The residents said the water shortage is caused by disruptions in the pumping of water due to load-shedding at the water treatment plant.

The situation has also affected flushable toilets and