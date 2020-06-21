LM’s four-point economic policy

POLITICAL Forum with KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

THE Leadership Movement (LM) emerged on the Zambian political scene slightly over a year ago in March 2019 promising its followers what it described as a perfect government.

The party still stands by its promise to deliver to Zambians a government that will not only compete with the private sector but also surpass it in quality service.

Party leader Dr Richard Silumbe says the party was formed to change the political landscape by providing sound economic policies.

“The Leadership Movement is a political party that puts Zambia first. It is a party that has a mission to deliver the great gift to the future generation. For us, 2021 will mark the end of the old Zambia and the beginning of a new Zambia because a 21st Century leadership will emerge,” he says.

Leading a youthful party, Dr Silumbe feels Zambian youths have a duty to come up with a new and better nation which they can leave for generations to come.

He says once in government the party will address economic challenges through its four key economic points, which include land for Zambians, jobs, tax breaks and tax holidays and supporting local businesses.

Dr Silumbe says on its first key point on land, LM will transform land into an asset for all Zambians.

He says currently many Zambians do not own land. LM will ensure that every Zambian who owns land has a title deed for it, especially for peasant farmers.

As landlords, LM also feels Zambians will be able to lease their land to foreign investors.

“Every Zambian as long as they have land can start up something to economically empower themselves. Many peasant farmers have thousands of hectares and yet they have to wait for Government to give them farming input,” he says.

With the title deeds, the farmers will be able to access loans from financial institutions as they will use the