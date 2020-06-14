Livingstone Museum reopens

NDANGWA MWITTAH

Livingstone

THE Livingstone Museum, which was closed in late March for fear of spreading the coronavirus, reopens tomorrow.

Museum director George Mudenda said in a statement on Friday that the centre will strictly adhere to the health guidelines and National Museums Board coronavirus safety protocols.

“The Livingstone Museum would like members of the public to visit the museum, an institution that is rich in historical, cultural and natural heritage collections.

“We will open the museum under the new normal and we will ensure the safety of both the public and our staff by following the public health guidelines while providing an excellent and unforgettable experience to our visitors,” reads the statement. CLICK TO READ MORE