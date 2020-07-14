Livingstone farmer invests $2m

LUCY LUMBE, CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE Rural Agricultural Livelihoods Survey (RALS) 2019 report highlights that the adoption of improved agricultural technology by farmers can contribute to an economically efficient farm sector and the financial viability for farmers through improved productivity.

The RALS report by Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI) indicates that 63.2 percent of the farmers countrywide use fertiliser for their fields.

One of the many advantages of fertiliser application to fields is increased crop yield.

On the other hand, farmers can reduce their production costs by not spending money on chemicals and fertilisers.

It is for this reason that Livingstone-based farmer Ruth Henson plans to invest US$2.5 million in an agricultural project focused on organic farming methods.

Mrs Henson, who is eHempHouse Zambia chief executive officer, said the project is targeting to grow two million seedlings of moringa and CLICK TO READ MORE