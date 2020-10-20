Livingstone City Council nods domestic tourism

DERRICK SILIMINA, Livingstone

THE adverse impact of coronavirus in the tourism sector has had a negative effect on people’s livelihood countrywide, Livingstone Mayor Eugene Mapuwo has said.

Mr Mapuwo said Livingstone has severely been hard-hit by COVID-19 forcing most people out of employment as tourism is known to be the only surviving sector in the city after the extinction of timber and textile industries.

In an interview during the first ever Zambian Travel Indaba on Friday at Maramba River Lodge in Livingstone, Mr Mapuwo affirmed that the drive to promote domestic tourism is the only engine to revive the once lucrative industry.

“This indaba is meant for all stakeholders in the tourism sector to help each other and it is actually some kind of hope out of our hopelessness. It is vital that we meet this way so that we enforce planning systems which will help us achieve excellence in promoting local tourism,” he said.

Mr Mapuwo said the local authority is keen to promote domestic tourism, especially in Livingstone, where some local people who were born and bred in