Living with sickle-cell: Painful truth

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

STIGMA, myths and misconceptions are always there when it comes to diseases like sickle-cell.

One of the myths is that people living with the disease cannot live to celebrate their 30th birthday.

It is because of this belief that Mwanza Chibilu, mother of two sickle-cell patients, was devastated when she discovered that her children had the disease.

Ms Chibilu, who is Lukumontambo Foundation director, says her journey in motherhood has not been smooth because of the disease.

“I am a mother of four; two are born with a condition called sickle-cell disease. I come from a family of nine and I am the last born. We do not have a history of the disease in our family or from the extended family. It was a shock to be told that my two children were born with sickle-cell,” she says.

Mrs Chibilu’s distress over her children’s condition comes two weeks before the world marks Sickle-cell Day on June 19, though it will not be commemorated due to coronavirus.

Sickle-cell disease, also known as sickle-cell anaemia, is a hereditary disease in which the red blood cells are CLICK TO READ MORE