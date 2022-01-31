Living pipe dream

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

FOR almost 15 years, Genevieve Muluma, now in her 20s, grew up walking long distances in search of water in communities that surround her Bauleni abode. She recollects how in the company of friends she would trek beyond the peripheries of their locality hours-on-end in search of water. Genevieve would sometimes fetch water from the not so nearby New Kasama, a neighbourhood where the affluent have sunk their own boreholes on their respective properties. In moments of continued water blues at the communal taps within Bauleni, residents would also go to faraway townships like Nyumba Yanga and the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) compound in Twin Palm area. Of course these water fetching errands in containers and open buckets would compromise the quality of the commodity, contrary to British actress and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn's famous quote that "Water is life and clean water means health". Genevieve shares that the system of carrying water from distant places exposed it to dirt as the weather could sometimes become windy. She never imagined that a time would come when she would access water from her home. It was not until last year when Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company constructed a big water pipeline meandering around the