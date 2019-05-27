Living alongside elephants

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

BARELY two weeks after the four heads of state with interests in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) met at the Kasane Elephant Summit in Botswana to deliberate on the human-elephant conflict, there is some major movement.

The KAZA region covers Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Angola over a stretch of over 520,000 square kilometres, stretching across 17 gazetted national parks with Zambia contributing the Kafue, Mosi-oa-Tunya and Sioma Ngwezi National Parks.

President Edgar Lungu, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Hage Geingob of Namibia and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa all attended the Kasane Elephant Summit.

The meeting followed numerous cases of fatal encounters with elephants in KAZA countries. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/