Livestock cooperative wants marketing policy

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Livestock Cooperative Union Limited says there is need to come up with a livestock marketing policy that will provide guidance to farmers on the way forward.

Chairperson Elias Nkhuwa said coherent policies and development strategies should be established to ensure a win-win situation for all players.

Mr Nkhuwa said in an interview recently that increased livestock production will depend ultimately on the adoption of appropriate technology, improved support services, market access and infrastructural development to stimulate increased productivity