Business

Livestock cooperative wants marketing policy

December 26, 2019
1 Min Read
CATTLE in Mutala community of Kalomo district, Southern Province.

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
ZAMBIA Livestock Cooperative Union Limited says there is need to come up with a livestock marketing policy that will provide guidance to farmers on the way forward.
Chairperson Elias Nkhuwa said coherent policies and development strategies should be established to ensure a win-win situation for all players.
Mr Nkhuwa said in an interview recently that increased livestock production will depend ultimately on the adoption of appropriate technology, improved support services, market access and infrastructural development to stimulate increased productivity click to read more

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1