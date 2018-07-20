Livestock association wants policy

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Small Livestock Association of Zambia (SLAZ) has said delays by Government to implement the livestock policy will affect the effective implementation of various developmental projects in the sector.SLAZ chairperson Martin Mukuka has urged Government to expedite the enactment of the policy.

Mr Mukuka said in an interview yesterday that the livestock sector plays a vital role in economic development and is a major contributor in developing farmers’ livelihoods in the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/