Lives worth more than K750

THE suspension of the K750 fine introduced by Government on people disregarding health guidelines must have come as a relief for many.

This, however, must in no way mean that members of the public should get careless about adhering to health regulations because any defiance would attract the ultimate penalty – premature death.

The public must continue to follow the three Ws of health guidelines: Wear your mask; Wash your hands and Watch your distance.

Suspending the implementation means just that – deferment. The fine can be re-introduced any time.

So instead of jubilating that the fine is suspended, Zambians should continue keeping themselves and those around them safe.

The suspension of the fine as announced by Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo yesterday should be seen as an

endorsement by Government in the ability by citizens to adhere to the public health guidelines designed to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

It is alarming that Zambia, which recorded the first two COVID-19 cases in March this year, is almost reaching the 10,000 mark in accumulated cases.

This is unacceptable and points to negligence on the part of some citizens, who have been apathetic to

the health guidelines.

The guidelines have been loud and clear: mask up when in public, wash hands regularly with soap or sanitise and observe social distance.

Despite the well-meant health guidelines, it is a pity that many citizens have decided to ignore the health guidelines given by the Ministry of Health.

Overcrowding through church gatherings, weddings and funerals has continued, hence fueling the transmission of COVID-19.

Government engaged the Zambia Police Service to ensure compliance with the guidelines by implementing penalties as stipulated in SI 22.

In fact, it is somewhat strange that there has been a sudden furore over the fine and yet this has been in black-and-white ever since the SI was published five months ago.

What is even more surprising is that some of the supposed enlightened citizens have been quiet all these months until it was decided to enforce the law.

The positive out of this is that there has been a marked improvement in adherence, especially where masking up is concerned.

Yet others still continued being defiant and found themselves at the wrong end of the law.

However, Government has decided to discontinue the collection of the K750 because of apparent abuse by some police officers.

Instead, police will continue to play their role as a service by being agents of sensitisation in their interaction with the members of the public.

The discontinuation of the collection of the fine from people disregarding the guidelines comes four days after the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) announced that it had engaged the Attorney- General to discuss issues around the implementation of Statutory Instrument Number 22.

LAZ decided to engage first instead of pointing problems to the public. LAZ contends that the Attorney-General, being the government’s chief legal advisor, has the solution to concerns around the implementation of SI22 and has the prerogative to address the issues.

Therefore, while LAZ and the AG will be looking at perfecting the implementation of SI22, the onus is on citizens to demonstrate high levels of responsibility.

It will be in public interest for citizens to reciprocate the trust and confidence Government has shown to them by conducting themselves

responsibly.

Citizens should stick to the guidelines religiously and manage their affairs responsibly because their lives matter and are worth much more than K750.

It is not the responsibility of the police to protect citizens from COVID-19.

If citizens stop masking, washing hands regularly or sanitising, and continue finding themselves in crowded places, COVID-19 will spread like a wild fire and thousands of lives will be at high risk.

Police should, meanwhile, continue patrolling townships and other places to ensure compliance. Let us aspire for a COVID-19-free Zambia.