Litunga in historic touchdown

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

LUBOSI Imwiko II of the Lozi people of Western Province on Wednesday made history by becoming the third Litunga to visit Livingstone after his late father, King Imwiko I, in 1947.

The Litunga, also known as King of Barotseland, arrived at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport aboard a Zambia Air Force (ZAF) plane which touched down at 15:08 hours.

He was accompanied by Western Province Minister Richard Kapita, Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Prime Minister Manyando Mukela and CLICK TO READ MORE