Litunga commends investor

FRANCIS CHEWE, Kalabo

THE Litunga, Lubosi Imwiko II, of the Lozi people of Western Province, has commended African Parks for enhancing tourism services in the Liuwa Plain National Park.

The Litunga said since 2003, when African Parks assumed management of Liuwa Plain National Park, in partnership with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife and the Barotse Royal Establishment, it has implemented many projects aimed at restoring a landscape where people and wildlife can prosper.