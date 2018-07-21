Little evidence to convict Mbewe

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) disciplinary committee has pardoned Red Arrows assistant coach Chisi Mbewe, who was summoned for allegedly inciting players to abandon the Week 15 match against Nkana in Kitwe last month.The committee, which sat in Lusaka on Thursday, found Mbewe with no case to answer due to insufficient evidence to prove that he incited the players to walk out of the pitch.

Mbewe was summoned to appear before the Joseph Jalasi-led disciplinary committee.