CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

OVER 500 headmen in Liteta Chiefdom, Central Province are disturbed by a feud between their chief and his estranged wife Prisca Malembeka.

Senior headman Chipeso said in a walk-in interview that as headmen in the chiefdom, they are unhappy with what is happening between the chief and his wife.

"As headmen, we expected her to respect the chief and lead by example," he said.